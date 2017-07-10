Exciting News for FATE!

By Natalie Fowler

Staff Editor, FATE Magazine

First and foremost, the latest issue is here! Subscribers should be receiving their new issues any day if they haven’t already. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber, click HERE.

Don’t they look beautiful?

We’ve already heard back from some readers. James Eubanks of Germantown, TN who has been a subscriber for at least ten years, wrote to say “Issue #731, with the gorgeous cover, tells me that FATE is back, even better than before. I especially like the article on ayahuasca, by Michael Peter Langevin.”

As some of you know, FATE Magazine has been building up to a transition. Our Editor-in-Chief has been planning and preparing for a move to the Asheville, North Carolina area. She has finally sold her house (her house had been really picky about who was going to buy it.) But the house seems happy and Phyllis is ready for new adventures. We will announce the new address when we get it, but the current post office box will remain valid for the rest of the year. The phone number will also remain the same.

And here is a sneak peek at the covers of the next THREE issues! We’ve already started working on them, and can’t wait to get them out to readers!

From everyone here at FATE, thank you for your loyalty and support.