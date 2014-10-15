Mutually Assured Destruction: Has It Happened Before?

by Kelly Bell

When the Eastern Bloc collapsed in 1991 the whole world breathed a sigh of relief. Yet what if the East-West rivalry had not ended with a whimper—what if it had ended in a big bang?

Considering the destructive potential of the atomic arsenals produced and stockpiled by the superpowers, our world could well have been reduced to charcoal by a thermonuclear war. Could it have happened before? The signs are not that hard to read for those willing to interpret them. When the first atomic bomb was detonated in the New Mexico desert in 1945, its heat melted the desert sand into millions of small, glassy fragments in a process called vitrification. Some of the scientists who examined this debris were stunned to find that it looked like the tektites that, for centuries, have been found in the vast region stretching from Tasmania to north of the Philippines to the East Indies to East Africa. Although they had long been assumed to be meteorites, there was the question of why, if of extraterrestrial origin, none had fallen in recent times? Furthermore, nearly all meteorites are composed of iron or stone—not glass.

The 1945 New Mexico atomic test may provide a clue. Considering the lack of any other plausible explanation, could it be the tektites covering so much of the Pacific Basin and East Africa were blasted aloft by nuclear explosions and then rained back down onto this huge area?

Additionally, the entire desert between Damascus, Syria, and Baghdad, Iraq, is so littered with charred, heat-blackened rocks that literally thousands of square miles of Mesopotamia must at one time have been subjected to tremendous heat. Such stones have also been found in Australia, France, India, South Africa, and Chile. They are composed mainly of aluminum and beryllium, and analysis shows them to have been exposed not only to extreme heat, but also to powerful doses of radioactivity.

Outside Cuzco, Peru, there is a vitrified hillside covering 18,000 square yards. North of Beirut, Lebanon, there is the ancient city of Baalbek. In ruins since Biblical times, the city was dedicated to the worship of the sun god Baal, and many of the huge stone platforms (long assumed to be connected to Baal worship) are vitrified. This raises the question of whether the population of Baalbek could have been wiped out by atomic warfare that vitrified the stone platforms.

The standard explanation for the partial melting of these rock structures is that they were struck by lightning. The problem here is that for this to occur it would take many lightning bolts striking the same spot to vitrify the stone. Lightning is a rare occurrence in the Mideast, and besides, if this were occurring, would we not be familiar with the process. This is especially true when we consider that vast areas of Mongolia’s Gobi Desert are also mysteriously vitrified.

The 3,000-year-old Indian epic Mahabharata describes a battle scene in which a “blazing missile” was shot into the midst of an army and produced “a radiance of smokeless fire” that instantly immolated chariots, men, elephants, and forests and caused rivers to boil. The passage in question is downright sobering:

“It was as if the elements had been unleashed. The sun spun round. Scorched by the incandescent heat of the weapon, the world reeled in fever. Elephants were set on fire by the heat and ran to and fro in a frenzy to seek protection from the terrible violence. The water boiled, the animals died, the enemy was mown down, and the raging of the blaze made the trees collapse in rows as in a forest fire. The elephants made a fearful trumpeting and sank dead to the ground over a vast area. Horses and war chariots were burnt up, and the scene looked like the aftermath of a conflagration. Thousands of chariots were destroyed, then deep silence descended on the sea. The winds began to blow, and the Earth grew bright. It was a terrible sight to see. The corpses of the fallen were mutilated by the terrible heat so that they no longer looked like human beings.”

There is no way of knowing how long before the Mahabharata was written that this Hiroshima-type incident took place, but the real question is how could the ancients have known how to perfectly describe an atomic blast if they had not actually witnessed it? If there were witnesses who later described these events, they would seem to have been quite fortunate to have survived the great burning. It is likely that the reason for the paucity of accounts of how vitrification occurred is that few survived to tell the tale.

Ancient Wings over the World

Overall, it appears that someone with an extremely advanced technology laid waste to a great deal of the Earth’s surface long, long ago. By returning to primeval India we find evidence that this war was aerial as well as terrestrial. Another Indian classic from millennia ago recounts how three “floating cities” were destroyed by what sounds uneasily like nuclear missiles. Known as the Drona Parva , it contains this unsettling passage:

“Formerly the valiant Asuras had in heaven three cities. Each of these cities was excellent and large. One was made of iron, another of silver and a third of gold. The golden city belonged to Kamaloksha, the silver city to Tarakaksha, and the third made of iron had Vidyunmalin for its Lord. When, however, the three cities came together in the firmament, the Lord Mahadeva pierced them with that terrible shaft of his consisting of three knots. The Danavas were unable to gaze at that shaft inspired with the Yuga fire and composed of Vishnu and Soma.”

Exploration of India reveals clues that support these primordial accounts. A 19th-century British explorer named Charles DeCamp was traveling through the region between the Ganges River and the mountainous area of Rajmahal when he came across stone ruins he described as having been fused together “…like lumps of tin struck by a stream of molten steel.” Then, during a 19th-century hunting expedition deep inside an Indian forest, the British sportsman/explorer H. J. Hamilton stumbled upon an ancient building that had been exposed to such heat that its walls were crystallized. Livid with curiosity, he got the shock of his life when he entered the structure:

“Suddenly the ground gave way under my feet with a curious noise. I got into a safe place and then widened the hole, which had appeared, with my rifle butt and lowered myself into it. I was in a long and narrow corridor.”

Easing his way cautiously down the passage he saw a table and chair in which a figure was slumped. The furniture and humanoid outline were also crystallized. Thinking it was a statue, he took a closer look and was horrified by what he saw.

“Under the ‘glass’ that covered that ‘statue’ a skeleton could clearly be seen!”

Yet another ancient epic was written by long-forgotten Indian scribes who gave descriptions so detailed they seem to have had to have come from eyewitness accounts. Called the Mausola Parva, it describes how an entire army was decimated by a “gigantic messenger of death” that poisoned food stores, turned birds white, and caused survivors’ hair and fingernails to fall out. It likens the detonation to “ten thousand suns.” Those who survived the initial blast seemed to have known what to do in order to survive, as the following indicates: “To escape from this fire the soldiers threw themselves in streams to wash themselves and all their equipment.”

Although India appears to have been the center of this hypothetical prehistoric thermonuclear holocaust (or perhaps it is just that more written accounts from India survived), the clues of its destruction are worldwide. Did an earlier civilization exterminate itself? Could the lost societies of Atlantis,Mu, and Lemuria all have existed at one time, only to obliterate themselves so long ago that not only do we have only the barest evidence of their existence and passing, but also the radioactive contamination of their global war has had time to dissipate?

Scientific dogma says that these suppositions are ludicrous. Yet this establishment cannot even tell us where we came from, why we age, or even why we sleep. Perhaps the time has come to kick the pedestal from beneath the Great God Science. Who knows what we might learn?

Kelly Bell has been writing professionally since 1981, specializing in the arcane and military history. His work has appeared in newspapers and magazines. His latest book is Visitors: A New Look at UFOs (iUniverse, 2007). He lives in Tyler, Texas.

Did you enjoy this article? Buy the entire issue from 2009 available in e-issue format only at: http://fatemag.com/store/product/2009-09-10-available-in-e-issue-format-only/