The Disruption Agent Man

The lyrics of Secret Agent Man, a song written by P.F. Sloan and Steve Barri, was the backdrop of the American broadcast of the British spy series Danger Man, which aired in the U.S. as Secret Agent from 1964 to 1966. The song itself peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kenn Thomas has been known for his publishing interests into little exposed but highly clandestine military espionage. In his book, JFK & UFO Military-Industrial Conspiracy and Cover-up from Maury Island to Dallas, he concentrates on the UFO connection with shadowy figures going back to the June 21, 1947 sighting of six large doughnut-shaped aircraft and the dumping of fragments into the Puget Sound near Tacoma, Washington.

(JFK & UFO Military-Industrial Conspiracy and Cover-up from Maury Island to Dallas, Kenn Thomas, Feral House, 1240 West Sims Way, suite 124, Port Townsend, Washington 98368, www.FerlHouse.com, 2011, 271 pages, $17.95.)

MAN IN BLACK SUIT

“The story of the Maury Island case resides in that nexus of Para politics and popular culture,” says Thomas. “…the case itself comes and goes in the popular memory. The release of Oliver Stone’s movie JFK in 1991, for instance, reminded many of the national brouhaha first brought on by Jim Garrison’s 1968 investigation of John Kennedy’s murder and taught many others about it for the first time. Stone’s movie carefully noted that Garrison believe the man he wound up prosecuting, New Orleans business man Clay Shaw, represented only a toehold on a much larger conspiracy.”

Aside from the six UFOs sighted, the Maury Island case also encompassed mysterious witnesses Harold Dahl, Dahl’s son, Charles, a pet dog, two unidentified crew men (abroad a harbor boat called The North Queen), and a further far-right-wing politician named Bernard Ramey Leroy, who saw, from another location that day, an estimated twenty tons of UFO debris being deposited over the bay by the aircraft.

Later, Dahl’s “superior,” Fred Lee Crisman, became intimately involved: “Crisman indeed did see what he estimated to be about twenty tons of the bizarre white and black material Dahl claimed had spewed from the UFOs,” says Thomas. “As he looked it over, he got to see much more. One of the doughnut-shaped craft appeared and circled in the sky above the bay. It rose up and entered the center of a thundercloud. Crisman saw the portholes, the inner tube like structure and the spinning observation window. It appeared gold and silver to him, with intense reflected light as Dahl described, but it had no ‘squashed’ effect.” (Page 23.)

A day later, Dahl was approached by a man in a black suit, driving a 1947 black sedan Buick. The man took Dahl to breakfast where he revealed quite a bit about Dahl, as well as making veiled threats about Dahl’s well-being. “I did think it was rather fantastic how this gentleman happened to know what I had seen,” said Dahl.

KENNETH ARNOLD JOINS THE UFO CHASE

Kenneth Arnold (Shortly after his own famous sighting of nine delta-shaped UFOs on June 24, 1947[1]), at the behest of publisher Raymond A. Palmer, was further encouraged to investigate the claims of Crisman and Dahl. Arnold’s venture into the Maury Island UFOs was soon ballooned into multiple bizarre incidents.

Captain William Lee Davidson and First Lieutenant Frank Mercer Brown of the Fourth Air Force A-2 Intelligence had been dispatched by General Carl “Ptooey” Spaatz, and soon joined the train of investigators. Spaatz was “an air force commander concerned about the July 4th wave of sightings”, and he provided the officers with a B-25 airplane. Davidson and Brown interviewed Arnold at dinner at the Hotel Owyhee, after which Arnold returned home.

Crisman and Ray Palmer had a prior connection through the tales of Richard Sharpe Shaver who told of “a diminutive race of beings” called “deros” (contraction of the words ‘detrimental’ and ‘robots’) who originally came from outer space to organize life on earth, but became victims of Sun and other solar radiation “attracted” into their advanced machinery, causing perpetual zombies of the Elder Race[2]. The tale became a complex series of articles in Palmer’s Amazing Stories Magazine in the 1940s heralded by enthusiastic fans as true history.

One of those fans was Fred Crisman; Palmer had published two of Crisman’s letters in Amazing Stories telling of his own encounters with “dero” in underground caverns in Myana Mar southeast of India, and Kashmir, near Jammu and Tibet. A second encounter was in Alaska, where Crisman claimed a companion named “Dick” lost his life.

CRISMAN, BANISTER AND UFOs

“Crisman gave a prescient description of a laser-like weapon boring ‘a hole the size of a dime in (the) right bicep’ of a companion’s arm,” says Thomas. “‘It was seared inside. How we don’t know.’ No doubt, since Lasers had not yet been developed…similar rants and channels have come and the idea of a hidden cant language has been described by Kerry Thornley as a factor in his involvement with the JFK assassination. Ray Palmer published volumes detailing the cosmology and history of the deros entitled The Hidden World in the 1960s.[3]” (Page 39.)

Fred Easterbrook of Twin Falls, Idaho found during the early part of July, 1947 a 30.5-inch “saucer” which Easterbrook turned over to FBI agent W.G. Banister. “The object was taken into a back room at the police station and put under lock and key,” said assistant chief E. McCracken of Twin Falls. Banister was also identifiied as part of the FBI Security Matter-X files (page 99).

Banister emerged during the JFK murder investigation by New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison. At that time, Banister ran a detective agency in New Orleans, Guy Banister Association at 531 Lafayette, which had a second entrance at 544 Camp Street. His office often saw anti-Castro personnel, such as “Watergaters” Bernard Baker, E. Howard Hunt, and was also used by Lee Harvey Oswald in 1963 for the pro-Castro Fair Play for Cuba Committee and the printing of Hands off Cuba flyers. Both Banister and Oswald were acquainted with a David Ferrie, who was a gun-runner for the CIA Bay of Pigs, amongst other clandestine operations.

Banister’s associates included Mafia and right-wing extremist groups like the World Anti-Communist League,” says Thomas. “He also once worked in the Chicago FBI office with Robert Maheu, a consultant to Howard Hughes, who planned murder plots against Castro.”

BACK TO MAURY ISLAND

Crisman’s maneuverings at Maury Island in 1947 inter-connected with the disappearance of Dahl’s son, the retrieval of the UFO debris (which, at one point, was strewn along the beach as lava-like rock and as also white metal debris), the search for “surveillance bugs” in Arnold’s hotel room (as aided by investigator United Airlines pilot E.J. Smith), and the appearance of strange telephone calls to United Press International reporter Ted Morello.

“The compilation of fishy circumstances and excuses gave Arnold the idea to call the Air Force investigators who previously had spoken with him…he (Dahl) gave the military investigators the full story as he had previously told it to Arnold and Smith,” says Thomas, speaking of the Fourth Air Force A-2 Intelligence officers. Arnold gave the investigators “about thirty pieces of debris.” Ted Morello called Arnold and said that a “mysterious informant” had called again with intimate details of the meetings.

The whole episode took a disastrous twist, when on August 1, 1947, the B-25 carrying Davidson and Brown had crashed, killing both men[4].

Smith and Arnold, shortly following the accident, wanted to bid farewell to Dahl before leaving Washington, and so detoured directly to the house of Dahl’s female companion at which they had met previously.

“When they arrived, they found a house that ‘looked completely deserted’ and as if it had not been lived in for months,” says Thomas; No furniture, just dust, dirt cobwebs, with no Dahl, his secretary or her children to be found.

Thomas studies major events in Fred Crisman’s life following Crisman’s boarding an Army bomber and disappearing to Alaska (page 71). Thomas outlines “a biographical trail connecting his earliest-of-all modern UFO experiences at Maury Island (or the manipulation of his fantasy about same), through the most significant political event of contemporary American politics of the 1960s—the JFK assassination—and into the still-current para-political landscape.”

In 1946, Crisman trained with a special Internal Security of the OSS and then transferred to the CIA and back to the school as an “extended agent” to work in the state of Washington where he reported on the political situation in Washington.

EXTENDED ‘ISECE-EASY’ AGENT

After a sojourn at Willamete University, Crisman returned to training at Fort Lewis, Washington, Fort Benning, Georgia, and Fort Sill, Oklahoma—all CIA training areas: Isece-Easy Section.

“It does exist, and is the sub-section of Internal Security known as a disruption planning center, says Thomas, “Crisman is a trained Disruption Agent and has worked in several fields.”

Crisman interchanged duties with the NSA, Fort Sill in Oklahoma, Boeing Company in Seattle, where he caused a great amount of disruption at Boeing.

Crisman became instrumental in the Washington state school system and also as an obstructionist to the Port Authority on the Oregon side of the Columbia. He ventured to New Orleans and became involved with several political figures.

“He was also known by James Garrison and was later remembered by Garrison,” says Thomas, “Garrison did not know at this time that Crisman was a CIA agent, or that he was in any way a federal employee.” He returned to Oregon to mount attacks on political opponent the returned to New Orleans to mix into legislative campaigns.

“Senator Russell Long was able to confirm that Crisman was a government agent but assumed that he was an FBI information agent,” says Thomas. “Garrison was so in formed, and Crisman was listed as such in the New Orleans records.”

In Tacoma, Washington, Crisman created non-profit from organizations which were taken over by CIA agent Thomas E. Beckman. Crisman concentrated on the defeat of John O’connell as governor of the state of Washington; all with the blessings of the Isece Section of the CIA. Crisman’s investigation of the Conquistador Corp also created embattlements with the Cosa Nostra.

“The Cosa Nostra cooperate and stay out of the way of all CIA agents,” says Thomas. “The CIA does not make arrests, they have been known to kill an enemy and they consider all persons in their way as an enemy.”

It was Crisman’s efforts to block John O’Connell that alerted Jim Garrison that Crisman “was an actual CIA agent…a government-military CIA complex agent.” Crisman was also interested in the complete New Orleans and Washington state operations of Boeing and some politics.

MANAGER-COUNCIL GOVERNMENT

The Easy section of the CIA apparently felt that the Manager-Council form of government a threat in that area.

“All that is known at the present time is that the Easy 4250ece section of the CIA is active in Tacoma,” says Thomas, and that it has assigned one of its best Disruption Agents to do a local job there[5].

Easy papers cite a “Mrs. Banfield” who said “this man, Crisman, is a man that is dangerous to the future of America…we cannot have CIA people such as him interfering with local government.” (Page 90.)

Perhaps as part of the military-industrial-complex-propaganda’s sympathies against Communism, Crisman embroiled himself into a number of “rightist” Christian movements.

Far-right groups that Crisman associated with were the American Nazi Party, Christian Defense League, California Rangers, the Minute Men, and the Christian Sons of Liberty, founded by Bernard Ramey LeRoy. LeRoy claimed to have seen Dahl’s 1947 Maury Island UFO that dispersed “tin foil flakes” while fishing at Finer Point at the island.

WATERGATE BURLAR AND RAILYARD HOBO

Garrison, Thomas says, included David Ferrie and Kerry Thornley in what Thomas describes as “the Banister cell.” Thornley wrote The Idle Warriors, and claimed he was drawn into the Kennedy assassination by Howard Hunt (Hunt, “a Watergate burglar was also [allegedly and inconclusively] identified as one of the railyard hoboes” [please reference psychoanalyst C.G. Jung’s data on ‘meaningful coincidence’[6]]).

Thornley co-write the Principia Discordia, the central “text” of the satirical Discordian religion, which worshipped Eris, a goddess of chaos…he had plans to publish on the Internet a manuscript he wrote detailing his involvement with the Kennedy Assassination (page 108). The “Banister cell” included Thomas Beckham and a “cluster of bizarre ‘old church’ evangelical sects in the New Orleans substructure.”

(Garrison suspect, Clay Shaw, also belonged to the board of directors of Permindex, a CIA front company. “Shaw’s military service apparently did develop around his CIA/OSS involvement,” says Thomas, dating back to the late 1940s, in several CIA-sponsored covert operations throughout Europe [page 73][7]).

Fred Lee Crisman, alias John H. Bowen, alias Dr. Jon Gold, and his partner, Thomas Edward Beckham, and Albert Osborne, were all working for the Defense Industrial security Command through American Council of Christian Churches (page 80[8]).

“The ‘ministers’ and ‘bishops’ can accumulate money (religious fund raising) without serious inquiry as to the source,” says Thomas. “They are free from 9 to 5 routine expected of normal patriotic Americans…”

Crisman’s “chum” Bob Lavender claimed that Beckham had split from the Universal Life Church to start his own church organization, and met David Ferrie through Guy Banister and his employee Jack Martin. Aside from incorporating papers for several businesses in Olympia, Washington, Beckham established a fund raising office for anti-Castro-lists Sergio Arcacha Smith and Louis Rabel.

(Thomas’ book is a compilation of intriguing interconnected side bars, appendices, interviews, foot-notes, and mysterious facts that the reader will have to trace-down, review, and investigate personally.)

SECURITY MATTER-X

FBI files for 1947 indicate a number of telexes from Banister, initialed “WGB,” and pertaining to UFO Phenomena, designated as: “Security Matter-X” (SM-X).

“To many, the world of transnational industrial espionage that Garrison saw as the backdrop to the assassination is simply not real, despite its continuing presence in global politics,” says Thomas. “Conmen, industrial spies and low-level disinformationists abound in this environment and one testament to the veracity of Crisman’s entanglement is the durability of his influence upon it.” (Page 115.)

Later, it was rumored that Crisman was in Dallas on the day of Kennedy’s murder; indeed, some speculated that Crisman was one of the three “tramps” arrested that day, identified as “Crismon,” but in conflict with other police records suggesting Chauncey Marvin Holt, or, Harold Doyle (pronounced as Harold ‘Dhal,’ as in Maury Island ‘Dahl’), pages 133, 136.[9]

Likewise, Crisman discovered deeper inroads to the world of espionage through Marshall Riconoscuito and his son, Michael (and Crisman’s nephew). Riconoscuito gave “back door approval” to Crisman’s battle against the city management form of government.

Riconoscuito ran several enterprises, an advertising agency, and a “small lab where certain common drugs were bottled under variety of house names.’ His son, Michael discovered a “bug device” in Riconoscuito’s office. Michael was, in fact, an “electronics prodigy.”

Danny Casolaro exposed Michael as part of “a transnational spook group known as ‘The Octopus.’ The Octopus exerted wide-ranging influence on global political affairs, including the assassination of JFK and had in its membership many veterans of the OSS,” says Thomas, “a history that mirrored Jim Garrison’s conceptions.”

DANNY CASOLARO AND THE OCTOPUS

Michael Riconoscuito worked on a software program known as Promis/inslaw and it also involved Iran/Contra and the Reagan/Bush presidency. His “fuel-air explosives” may have been part of the blast that nearly killed 300 Marines in Lebanon in 1987 and possibly in the first World Trade Towers bombing and Oklahoma City bombing.

“Major global events have come to be attributed to Casolaro’s Octopus, from the assassination of Princess Diana (Casolaro reported that Dodi Fayed’s uncle, Adnan Khashuggi, belonged to The Octopus) to the 9/11 destruction wrought by Osama Bin Laden,” says Thomas, “whose transnationl connections mirrored the structure of the Octopus.”

(Joseph Daniel Casolaro was an American freelance writer who came to public attention on August 10, 1991 when he was found dead in a bathtub in room 517 of the Sheraton Hotel in Martinsburg, West Virginia, his wrists slashed 10–12 times. A note was found, and the medical examiner ruled the death a suicide. His death became controversial because his notes suggested he was in Martinsburg to meet a source about a story he called “The Octopus.” Casolaro’s family suspected that he had been murdered. Before he left for Martinsburg, he had apparently told his brother that he had been frequently receiving harassing phone calls late at night; that some of them were threatening. [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Danny_Casolaro]).

Although UFO connections flitter in and out of Crisman’s background (such as Thomas Beckman, Crisman’s business partner, also being listed on the board of directors of the National Investigations Committee on UFOs [NICUFO]), the Maury Island affair stood center of mass:

“I will tell you this much, the Maury Island Incident was no hoax,” said Crisman in 1967, page 230, “the FBI and the Air force know it was no hoax. The pieces[10] [11] of the UFO that are still in our possession have proven that it was no hoax.”

In the January, 1950 issue of FATE Magazine, Crisman boldly and clearly attacked those who accused him and Dahl as hoaxers calling their accusations as being “a bold-faced lie.” (Page 210.)

As far as the broader intrigue of how the military-industrial-complex espionage was a manifestation of diabolical Master-Minds possessed by alien “deros”:

(Concerning William S. Baring-Gould’s September, 1946 comments in Harper’s Magazine about Ray Palmer’s Amazing Stories: Ray Palmer replied to Harper’s Magazine, November, 1946 remarks [ibid, page 208, Thomas]) “Baring-Gould does not understand the ‘Shaver Mystery.’ From his article,” said Ray Palmer, “it is apparent at once that he has not read the stories concerned with the ‘mystery.’ I am not ‘anxious to give [an] impression.’ I believe in the ‘Mystery’ for what it is. Every word uttered editorially in Amazing Stories is my firm conviction, not any attempt at a hoax…”

About the Author:

Steve Erdman, having spent a lifetime living and struggling in the ways and styles of a born and breed Midwestern, now wants to share the experiences of fellow St. Louisans and those of the Mississippi Basin. In the past, he has attended Washington and Webster Universities, and has written on the paranormal, and is highly concerned with the Divorce Racket and government conspiracies. He has written for Our Sunday Visitor, Probe the Unknown, Liberty, Gnostica News, Beyond Reality, Forum Magazine, Caveat Emptor, The Green Egg, Forum, UFO Enigma, UFO Digest, Necrology Shorts, FATE Magazine, UN-X Magazine, Pound of Flash, Hello Horror and several others. He currently belongs to the Carondelet Historical Society. He can be reached at dissenterdisinter@yahoo.com, independenterdmann@gmail.com and seen at www.facebook.com/#!/stephen.erdmann1. You can also review articles at https://wordpress.com/posts/wordpresscom507.wordpress.com.

Footnotes:

[1] On June 24, 1947, the civilian pilot Kenneth Arnold reported seeing nine objects, glowing bright blue-white, flying in a “V” formation over Washington’s Mount Rainier. He estimated the objects’ flight speed at 1700 mph and compared their motion to “a saucer if you skip it across water.” (In newspaper reports of Arnold’s sighting, this description was mistakenly taken to mean that the objects were shaped like saucers, leading to the popularization of the term “flying saucer” as a synonym for UFO.) Though Arnold said he initially thought what he had seen were test flights of military aircraft, the military later said they had been conducting no test flights during the time of the incident. A prospector on Mt. Adams saw the objects at around the same time as Arnold, bolstering his story. (http://www.history.com/topics/kenneth-arnold.)

[2] The Tero: In addition to the dero, the Cavern World harbors small, hunted groups of tero (integrative ro), Elder descendants who, for reasons never adequately explained, have not succumbed to detrimental radiation. These tero are locked in ceaseless combat with the dero, and some befriended Shaver: “Right under my feet men die on racks because the dero…have caught them trying to help protect Shaver.”

The dero and tero populations of the caverns are dwarfed by a mass of human slaves as well as tribes of depraved freebooters who have drifted down from the surface world during various eras. While not as luridly evil as the dero, these too are a pretty loathsome crowd, vicious gangsters who slave and smuggle in alliance with topside criminals. Each major city apparently has its subsurface equivalent inhabited by these thugs, and many a “runaway” gets sold down the shaft. (http://www.softcom.net/users/falconkam/feardownbelow.html.)

[3] Shaver’s world: If the Deros looked goofy, however, their activities were anything but. Deros use their ancient technology to control, or “tamper with”, the minds of surface dwellers. (Shaver hinted that many members of the world’s wealthy and powerful elite had been replaced by Dero-controlled doubles.) The Deros also abduct thousands of surface-dwellers on an annual basis, and subject them to the most depraved and excruciating torture imaginable. Deros enjoyed disassembling their victims, and keeping them conscious for months as living vivisections. Women were turned, by means of “sex stim”, into living furniture, while others were given “growth stimulation focused on breasts till they got enormous and gave milk like a cow which they use for a beverage.” (http://2012diaries.blogspot.com/2011/09/shaver-mysery-part-3-few-years-in.html.)

[4] The widow of Officer Brown suggested that he was murdered:

“Frank Brown’s widow did in fact state her conviction that her husband was murdered. In addition to this, a particularly persistent reporter into the Maury Island episode died shortly after the investigation…” (https://deeppoliticsforum.com/forums/archive/index.php/t-1107.html.)

News accounts of the crash and statements by Army officials hinted that sabotage had brought down the B-25 on which Davidson and Brown were flying. Brown’s wife Velma also spelled out her suspicions in a letter to Arnold. “I have never thought that Frank’s death was an accident,” she wrote. ((http://maury.greyfalcon.us/crisman.html.)

[5] “In Joan Mellen’s book A Farewell to Justice, Fred Crisman had been identified as one of the hundreds of ‘spooks’ working secretly for the Intelligence community. In her voluminous research on the history of Jim Garrison and the Kennedy assassination, Mellen discovered that Crisman had association with the Offutt AIR Force Base and worked with the United States Army Air Defense Command. A FOIA request of September 13, 1969 revealed Crisman as Agent 4250. A comment appeared: ‘…a man that is dangerous to the future of America.’” (http://ufodigest.com/article/down-under.)

[6] “According to Carl Jung, such events are not mere coincidences at all, but what he called synchronicity (link is external) or meaningful coincidence. ‘Synchronicity,’ said Jung, ‘is the coming together of inner and outer events in a way that cannot be explained by cause and effect and that is meaningful to the observer.’” (Deborah Ward, December 02, 2011, https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/sense-and-sensitivity/201112/the-art-meaningful-coincidence.)

[7] According to the award-winning investigative journalist, Anthony L. Kimery:

“Documents surfaced in 1977 showing that Shaw had worked for the CIA since 1949. He had also been in business with former Nazis and European fascists involved in several CIA-supported covert operations throughout Europe, and there is strong evidence he had been a member of the OSS; he certainly had worked for a top OSS officer who was involved in Operation Paperclip.

“But did Crisman know Shaw from those days? It’s possible. Crisman is said to have been attached to the OSS. Intelligence sources say he was a member of a secret fraternity of former intelligence officials. Other sources swear he was involved in gunrunning and was closely tied to organized crime–two factions which certainly worked hand-in-glove at the time.

“According to Garrison’s information, Crisman knew Shaw well. One of Garrison’s informants said Crisman was ‘the first man Clay called after being told he was in trouble.’ The same source added that Crisman ‘flies to New Orleans steadily. 1964, eleven times. 1965, 17 times, 1966, 32 times, 1967, 24 times . . . he seems to have no income and certainly spends a large sum of money on air travel.’” (http://maury.greyfalcon.us/crisman.html.)

[8] Author Joan Mellen: “Arrested by Jim Garrison, Clay Shaw denied he knew David Ferrie, no matter that the whole town saw them together – he counted on the CIA to protect him. Yet I was able to find a witness to a loan document Ferrie had taken out so that he could rent an airplane to fly to Dallas the week before the assassination. Ferrie later told both the FBI and the Secret Service that he hadn’t been in Dallas for eight to ten years, clearly a lie. The co-signer of that note was…Clay Shaw! Jim Garrison, defamed over the years, was prescient and right and is owed a posthumous apology.

Thomas Edward Beckham also handed me the original of a government document describing his CIA training and why CIA had concluded he could be useful to them. This document had been given to him years earlier by his CIA handler, a man named Fred Lee Crisman, as an explanation of how CIA had utilized him. Its letterhead is not ‘CIA,’ but ‘UNITED STATES ARMY AIR DEFENSE COMMAND’ out of Colorado Springs, and, yes, such an outfit does exist. Beckham told me that his original handler in New Orleans was a strange character named Jack Martin.” (http://forum.jfkmurdersolved.com/viewtopic.php?f=1&t=1205.)

“Thomas Edward Beckham also handed me the original of a government document describing his CIA training and why CIA had concluded he could be useful to them. This document had been given to him years earlier by his CIA handler, a man named Fred Lee Crisman, as an explanation of how CIA had utilized him. Its letterhead is not ‘CIA,’ but ‘UNITED STATES ARMY AIR DEFENSE COMMAND’out of Colorado Springs, and, yes, such an outfit does exist.” (http://joanmellen.com/wordpress/speeches/the-kennedy-assassination-and-the-current-political-moment/)

“In the batch of CIA documents came an interesting letter. It demonstrates, and is the only internal document to do so, that Fred Lee Crisman, Beckham’s lifetime handler, was, indeed CIA. This letter refers to ‘documents’ identifying Crisman’s Agency connections obtained by the sender, whose name is obliterated. This anonymous individual worked for a section of the Agency different from Crisman’s. He managed to obtain Crisman’s file through his own internal connections.” (http://www.thepeoplesvoice.org/cgi-bin/blogs/voices.php/2007/04/22/p16194.)

Richard Gilbride spoke in his 2009 book Matrix for Assassination: The JFK Conspiracy (page 154: Trafford Publishing) that Thomas Beckham went into hiding when word of Garrison’s investigation was known, and became protected by Lt. Colonel Lawrence Lowry (SAC’s planning coordinator and also an associate of CIA Richard Helms and connected to the JM/Wave station): “Beckham’s handler in New Orleans, Fred Lee Crisman, had carte-blanche access into the top-secret facilities at Offutt. Crisman soon presented Beckham with a fabricated document certifying his ‘intelligence service’ with the “United States Army Defense Command” out of Ent AFB in Colorado Spring___home base of NORAD.”

[9] Investigators, such as Steve Thomas, suggest multiple Jungian-style synchronistic connections with the backgrounds of the tramps, their changing names, family history, and possible CIA and espionage backgrounds. John Forrester Gedney was one of the tramps, yet suspected to have prior ‘spook’ background: http://educationforum.ipbhost.com/index.php?showtopic=10779.

[10] Some of the debris that Crisman spoke of, and was mentioned in Ray Palmer and Kenneth Arnold’s The Coming of the Saucers (1952), was still in their possession. Ray Palmer’s metallurgical analysis of the ‘real stuff’ found the material to be of high calcium, Iron, zinc and titanium content, with lesser traces of aluminum, manganese, copper, silicon, nickel, strontium, chromium, tin and cadmium. The book noted that titanium is used in missiles and space ships and that calcium has the affinity to capture radium and prevent contamination. (http://thehollowearthinsider.com/go-deeper/Site_-_N_ew/4UFO.html.)

[11] The late John Keel highlighted the Maury Island debris in his book Operation Trojan Horse (page 174): “The flying saucers have been spewing all kinds of trash all over the landscape. … We can start with the slag dumped from the sky during the Maury Island, Washington ‘hoax’ of 1947. Analysis of this material showed it to be composed of calcium, aluminum, silicon, iron, zinc and other mundane elements. Heaps of this stuff has turned up since in New Hampshire, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and many other places following UFO sightings. It has often been found on hilltops and deep in trackless forests, places where it had to be dumped from the air. And it was found in Sweden in 1946.” (http://thehollowearthinsider.com/go-deeper/Site_-_N_ew/4UFO.html.)