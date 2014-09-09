The Phantom Ship of Chaleur Bay: Ghostly Ship Seen by Many

by Steve Vernon

Anyone who’s lived along the coast knows that ghost stories and the sea naturally swim together. To understand why that is you need to wade a mile or two in a pair of well-used gum rubber boots. Just think about it: back in the days of old you would rise up every day to see your father or husband sail away into that dark swallow of a harbor, knowing full well that the sea might take a notion to sweep him under at any given time. Even now a life upon the sea is a chancy enterprise at best and a body’s fancy naturally turns to thoughts of the afterlife. Your eyes fix hopefully upon that hungry gulp of a horizon and you wonder just what might lie beyond it. And that is where you’ll find this story, fixed and flickering along that gray Atlantic vista, the home ground of the phantom ship of Chaleur Bay.

Chaleur Bay gouges into the coastline like a deep knife wound that neatly separates the northeastern roof of New Brunswick from the Gaspé Peninsula of Northern Quebec. The Bay has many names, depending on who you ask. The Acadians will call it the Baie des Chaleurs (Bay of Heat) and the less articulate folks from away will generally call it Bay Chaleur or Chaleur Bay.

Deep in the belly and the bottom of Chaleur Bay you will find the town of Bathurst. Here, residents have claimed the legend of the phantom ship for their own. In fact if you drive into the town of Bathurst you should keep a close eye for the road sign that welcomes you with a painting of a burning ship. Folks in Bathurst make a big deal out of the apparition, partly because of the tourism the old legend still generates. However, the phantom ship has been seen by countless witnesses scattered up and down the long, gray coastal stretch of Chaleur Bay.

An Ominous Sight

Mrs. Joseph Comeau of Carleton,Quebec, upon the Gaspé Peninsula tells of how as a child of 12 years old, she and her father both watched as the dark, brooding mass of the fire-ship sailed straight towards them on a grim June morning in the summer of 1912. Canadian folklorist Edith Fowke (1913–1996) collected this story, and it was reprinted in J. R. Colombo’s Ghost Stories of Canada (2000).

What Mrs.Comeau and her father saw that June morning was an enormous vessel with dark gray sails flecked with white. They could distinguish the masts and the sails; however, they saw no sign of a crew. What they did see were black, overlapping shadows that seemed to move and blend upon the bulky body of the smoky gray vessel. Father and daughter watched as the phantom ship advanced into the Bay of Chaleur. The bigger waves seemed to tear at its substance. After a good 10 or 15 minutes the ghastly vessel broke up, seeming to disintegrate as if the Atlantic waters somehow ate it up.

Her father identified the apparition as the phantom ship of Chaleur Bay. “The first time that I saw the fire-ship,” her father said,“was the year that my own father passed away. Another time I saw it and my brother died up in the Klondike.” Whether that was nothing more than a coincidence or not, Mrs. Comeau says that her little sister died in the year following her sighting of that dark vessel. She blamed the death on the phantom ship of Chaleur Bay.

St. Elmo’s Fire?

W. F.Ganong (1864–1941), a Maritime botanist and historian, felt compelled to research the phenomenon of the Chaleur Bay fire ship. He wrote of his findings in a paper he entitled “The Fact Basis of the Fire (or Phantom) Ship of Bay Chaleur.” The paper was published in the Bulletins of the Natural History Society of New Brunswick, volume V:Bulletins XXI to XXV,1903–1907. Ganong came to Chaleur Bay as a scientifically trained cynic; however, before too long he decided that there had to be dying form of the cabin boy through turbulent seas,” Trueman writes. “As proof of their belief, this faction will point out that the glow always appears to be a lantern swinging on a visible mast and yard, a cautionary beacon to seafarers to stay ashore because violent weather is brewing.”

However, the tale as I have heard it reported from several varied sources including Ganong’s comprehensive report and Allison Mitcham’s Offshore Islands of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick (1984), tells a tale that begins in the year 1500 when a ruthless Portugese seafarer by the name of Gaspar Corte-Real sailed into the Bay of Chaleur on his vessel the Caravel . Gaspar made friends with the local Mi’kmaq, plying them with food and alcohol, before chaining several of them up in the hold of his vessel. Gaspar’s plan was to sell the natives in Europe as slaves. It was easy money, he figured, and who would be upset over the mistreatment of a few untaught savages.

Gaspar sailed to the New Brunswick side of the Chaleur Bay and the Mi’kmaq here seemed as gullible as those on the Gaspe coast. However word had gotten around and the Mi’kmaq were wise to Gaspar’s designs. They butchered his men, burned his ship, and dragged him away to a rough trial and even rougher justice.They carried Gaspar out to the mud flats and bound him to a rock where he could lay there and watch as the tide crawled up to claim his life. “Think on what you have done,” they told him. “And tell it to the tide.” Tides crawl slowly if you stare at them hard and long. They say that Gaspar died screaming as the water eventually crawled over his head and drowned him. They say that you can still hear the screams of Gaspar in the waves that break against the rocks of Chaleur Bay. It is also said that before the Mi’kmaq set Gaspar’s ship alight, the sailors joined hands in the darkness and swore a terrible oath that they would fight together and die together and haunt the waters of Chaleur Bay for a thousand years to come.

A Final Possible Theory

Are the waters of Chaleur Bay haunted by the ghosts of Gaspar and his crew and his burning vessel? Whatever the case it is certainly true that a great deal of respected people have witnessed this phenomenon. Some swear that they have seen sailors climbing the ladders on the ship to get clear of the burning hull. The bodies drop like autumn leaves as the flames climb higher. Or perhaps the solution of the burning ship is simple. Perhaps it is nothing more than a variation of the old smoke and mirrors magical projection trick. Perhaps as the sun sets in the west, the top of a towering jack pine or spruce tree comes between the setting sun and a water-laden cloud up in the sky, which acts as a silvery screen for the sun to project the image of the tree top onto it. Then, as the sun sinks lower its glow looks like a ball of fire that turns the projected pine tree silhouette into the likeness of a ship’s mastwork.

This final theory offers a perfectly reasonable explanation; however, it is limited by both the time of the day and the direction of the sighting. To achieve the perfect effect the witness must always be looking directly eastward. I don’t believe that any pragmatic explanation can adequately compass the all-too-numerous sightings of the Phantom Fire Ship of Chaleur Bay. Drive up to New Brunswick someday. Visit Bathurst and catch a look at the road sign that welcomes you to the shores of the Baie des Chaleurs. Stand there as the sun goes down and listen to the waves talking to you. They say that there is a tale for every wave that washes the Maritime shoreline, and if you stand still and listen long I’m certain sure that you’ll hear the waters talking to you. Was that Gaspar you heard screaming, or simply the wind?

Steve Vernon is a Nova Scotia writer and storyteller. He is the author of Haunted Harbours: Ghost Stories from Old Nova Scotia and Wicked Woods: Ghost Stories from Old New Brunswick.

