The History and Truth About Pole Shifts on Earth

POLE SHIFTS

What are they, why do they happen, and should we expect one again soon?

by David Montaigne

Look up “pole shift” online and you will find many opinions ranging from “they are rare magnetic events” to “civilization will be destroyed soon and the evidence is being suppressed!” Some believe there are merely magnetic pole shifts, in which only the magnetic field rotates far away from the North and South Poles we know now. In a purely magnetic pole shift, relatively little would be affected. The sun would still rise in the east and the surface of the earth would remain in the same position. Rotational pole shifts would be more impressive – in which the axis of rotation changes and the geographical poles change location. There is also great debate over how long a pole shift takes. No one would notice if this merely took the form of continental drift over millions of years. But some believe a major shift could occur in days, or even hours. Such a rapid geographical pole shift would destroy civilization – and that is the type of pole shift covered in this article, because much evidence suggests this is the type of pole shift that regularly occurs.

Some theories assume that the planet will move as a solid ball, with the various layers of the crust, mantle, and core all remaining in place relative to each other – but not in relation to the heavenly bodies in outer space. The planets, moon, and sun would appear to us to be wandering off course while the earth remains still. World mythology has many legends of the sun-god’s chariot veering out of control for a reason. The new path of the sun’s apparent travels would redefine our notions of east and west, and north and south. Ice would start accumulating at the new poles, and melt at the old ones. Changes in sea level, latitude, ocean currents, and wind patterns would radically alter our weather. Depending on the new angle of inclination (currently our axis is tilted about 23 degrees to the ecliptic) the planet could have seasons which are more (or less) extreme than we know now.

But there is a layer many miles below the crust which could be liquid enough to have minimal friction and allow the crust to move over the core. Imagine that the surface layers of the Earth’s crust are not permanently attached to the inner core, and that the crust periodically moves over the core as one solid piece like the outside of a chocolate covered cherry. If the core of the earth maintains its rotation while the surface or crust of the earth detaches and moves on its own, then we would keep our 23 degree tilt and our seasons – but in addition to many of the huge changes described above – we would also experience enormous earthquakes, tidal waves, and volcanic activity. Just the momentum of entire oceans of water crashing inland for hundreds of miles could exterminate billions of people, and countless species of animals and plants in a single day. Unfortunately, most evidence indicates this is the form of pole shift we need to worry about.

Huge pressures often build up below the Earth’s crust, especially under the weight of polar ice caps. Just as earthquakes frequently correct a minor, localized adjustment of imbalances – a crustal displacement (rotational pole shift of the earth’s surface) is the process for a major, global correction. This type of pole shift – a movement of the entire crust of the earth over the molten interior – is not to be misunderstood as merely a magnetic pole shift. The idea that the magnetic polarity of the planet can flip or reverse or establish new locations for magnetic north and south is widely accepted. And it should be – magnetic north has been moving at an accelerating rate in recent years. Movement of 40 miles per year towards Russia was documented up to about 2010, and since then government data on the presumably accelerating magnetic pole shift has been removed from web sites the public can access.

But magnetic pole shifts may just be a precursor to a crustal displacement, when the surface of the earth rotates as one solid piece over the molten core below. This is not continental drift, with continents moving slowly apart over hundreds of millions of years. A rotational pole shift involves all continents moving together in unison, covering a vast distance over the core below in days or hours.

When it happens, the bulk of the Earth’s core will keep rotating west to east just as it had been underneath us, but the surface we live on will suddenly start moving in a new direction that rotates the extra mass of the Antarctic ice cap towards the equator. Under normal conditions, the friction between layers in the earth’s crust is enough to prevent one layer from sliding over another. But mass imbalances and a weakening magnetic field contribute to layers in the crust reaching their “plastic limit” and liquefying suddenly and completely, just like when a tree branch finally breaks under pressure.

Two locations at opposite ends of the earth will act as pivot points. Near those relatively safe locations, (as Egypt was fortunate to be somewhat near a pivot point last time) latitude and altitude changes will be minimal. Few species will face extinction there; and human civilizations will probably survive there. But locations farther from the pivot points will suffer great and drastic changes. What we now consider the North and South Poles will move towards the new equator. Old ice caps at new latitudes will begin to melt rapidly, while some equatorial lands will move towards the new Arctic and Antarctic and start an eternal snowfall on lands that may have been 50 to 100 degrees warmer the day before. Consider the famous “Beresovka Mammoth” that was flash frozen thousands of years ago with summer flowers unchewed in its mouth and undigested in its stomach.

Temperatures will not be the only change that accompanies the shift in latitude. The Earth has an equatorial bulge, and most of it is seawater. Lands moving away from the equator will tend to rise higher as they depart this bulge of seawater, and lands approaching the equator may quickly submerge below sea level – like the “myth” of Atlantis sinking beneath the waves. Around the world, stories like Noah’s flood are told by many cultures for a reason. Off-the-charts earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanoes will also bring death to entire regions long before changes in temperature. And for perhaps the first time, the people who do survive the natural disasters will also be poisoned by all of the world’s damaged oil refineries, chemical plants, and nuclear reactors. Assume that no government or military will be left intact to help clean up or rebuild. America, and great achievements like landing on the moon, could be reduced to myths and legends.

Hugh A. Brown and Charles Hapgood attributed the cause of pole shifts to the imbalances from ice that is not centered at the rotational poles. Antarctica’s ice cap is about 19 quadrillion tons, and is centered over 300 miles from the pole. This causes a tangential centripetal force which pushes the ice cap away from the pole and towards the equator. Similar issues are known to have caused pole shifts on other planets and moons.

The biggest gravity anomaly in the solar system is the Tharsis volcano on Mars. Now sitting on the Martian equator, it is believed to have migrated there due to rotation torque on its extra mass. Just like high objects fall down when given an opportunity to reach a lower potential energy state, a rotating planet will “fall” to a slightly lower-energy axis if too much mass accumulates far from its equator. Jupiter’s moon Europa also shows evidence of a pole shift of almost 90 degrees, and scientists tell us the cause was probably due to an accumulation of ice at the former poles. If the mass imbalance of a huge volcano or ice cap can cause pole shifts on Mars and Europa, why not on Earth?

Even Albert Einstein endorsed these concepts. In a forward to Hapgood’s book “Earth’s Shifting Crust,” Einstein wrote that “In a polar region there is continual deposition of ice, which is not symmetrically distributed about the pole… The constantly increasing centrifugal momentum produced this way will, when it reaches a certain point, produce a movement of the earth’s crust over the rest of the earth’s body, and this will displace the polar regions towards the equator.” Einstein also said “One can hardly doubt that significant shifts of the crust of the earth have taken place repeatedly and within a short time.”

There are comments on this at poleshift.com: “This concept is not accepted by orthodox science, although it has had some distinguished fans, including Albert Einstein. While there is evidence for displacements in relatively recent geological times, the sticking point is a lack of internal mechanism.” The author of that site agrees that even Einstein said the pole shift idea makes sense, but that mainstream science does not accept or promote the theory because the imbalance of ice is not viewed by most as a sufficient cause – leaving nothing on earth to clearly explain why a pole shift happens.

Other scientists suggest additional trigger mechanisms may be necessary which are not internal – not on earth – because the ice caps may not (yet) be large enough to initiate a pole shift on their own. Dr. Robert Schoch’s “Forgotten Civilization” emphasizes the role of periodic solar outbursts in destroying a previous civilization. Dr. Paul LaViolette’s “Earth Under Fire” discusses explosive phases of our galactic core, radiating outwards as “galactic superwaves” that trigger both extreme solar activity and pole shifts. These theories point out that the sun and the galactic center have been quiet and stable for thousands of years, but that it is normal for them to have periodic “hiccups” when outbursts of gravity waves and intense radiation hit the earth hard enough to be the last straw that initiates a pole shift.

Analysis of several major supernova indicate they were triggered by the same outburst from the galactic center that would have reached us approximately 12,500 – 13,000 years ago when the Pleistocene extinction occurred and “the ice age ended.” Perhaps it ended in some places like eastern Canada – which moved away from the North Pole that had been centered in Hudson Bay – but it started a new “ice age” in places like western Antarctica and northern Greenland. Some believe this was the time of the last pole shift, and that they occur every twice in every cycle of precession (approximately every 12,900 years.) Others think smaller disasters come every quarter precession cycle, with the last one creating our present world a little over 6,000 years ago.

The evidence for such disasters in our past comes from many different fields of science. Coral reefs circle the earth in a band around the equator – but older “equators” of coral reefs can be found criss-crossing the earth everywhere – even through what is now the arctic. There is evidence of “ice ages” in India and Africa – yet tropical species survived, so the entire planet could not have iced over. Magnetized ions in lava rock indicate where magnetic north was located when the lava solidified – and analysis sometimes proves that huge changes occurred in a short time. Lava flows at Battle Mountain, Nevada show a change of fifty-three degrees between two flows that formed one year apart. Lava fields at Steen’s Mountain in Oregon show north itself was moving up to six degrees per day while the lava cooled. (Many argue that these events are merely magnetic pole shifts, and not crustal displacements changing the axial orientation of the planet. But a magnetic pole shift alone would not cause the volcanic activity that gives us the lava fields.) Sediments off the coast of western Antarctica indicate flowing rivers and a temperate climate as recently as 4,000 B.C. – right about the time the Bible indicates our present world was created.

Scientific evidence clearly proves that the planet is billions of years old. But the current surface conditions of the world – the version of the “earth” that the Bible suggests was created just over 6,000 years ago – probably was created via pole shift just thousands of years ago. And because the Bible offers great detail and insight on past and future pole shifts, we should not ignore Bible history or prophecy. We should look at the Bible from the perspective of: how would ancient writers try to convey an understanding of cosmic cycles of destruction across thousands of years of dark ages? One online article (Joshua’s Long Day) agrees that many “pole shifts are recorded in the Bible, if you know how to look for them.”

In some verses the pole shift references are obvious, such as Isaiah 24:1 – “The Lord lays the earth waste, devastates it, distorts its surface and scatters its inhabitants.” Some examples require more insight. Isaiah 45:18 tells us “He is the God who formed the earth and made it, He established it and did not create it a waste place, but formed it to be inhabited.” This very clearly says that God “did not create it a waste place.” Yet at the very “beginning” in Genesis the Bible says “The earth was formless and void.” Many scholars believe “was” should be read “became.” One top Bible scholar (Arthur Custance) and expert on the original Aramaic and Hebrew versions of Genesis wrote that the Bible should be properly translated to begin as: “IN A FORMER STATE GOD PERFECTED THE HEAVENS AND EARTH; BUT THE EARTH HAD BECOME A DEVASTATED RUIN.” Could a pole shift have occurred “in the beginning” of our present world as described by the Bible?

Pole shifts seem to be described repeatedly, from being kicked out of Eden, to Noah’s global flood, to the future creation of a new heavens and a new earth in Revelations. Job 9:5-6 reads “It is God who removes the mountains, they know not how, when He overturns them in His anger; who shakes the earth out of its place, and its pillars tremble.” Hebrews 12:26-27 “Yet once more I will shake not only the earth, but also the heaven. This expression, ‘Yet once more,’ denotes the removing of those things which can be shaken.” The Bible even comments on its own mention of “yet once more” to emphasize that this has happened before, and will happen again! In addition to describing pole shifts in dozens of passages, Bible prophets also use astronomical clues to describe the skies during these prophetic events and tell us when the next pole shift will occur. My last book, End Times and 2019, reviews the evidence pointing to a pole shift coming in December 2019.

* * * * *

December 21, 2019 – many clues point to it as the start of a week long pole shift that ends with Judgment Day. The famous Mayan date of 12/21/2012 exactly seven years earlier is a noteworthy sign of an ever-worsening tribulation in which we are already experiencing problems such as earthquakes, plagues, and “wars and rumors of wars” like never before. The Mayan Pyramid of Kukulkan was built to line up with the skies of the early 21st century, symbolizing the return of their sky god to return as King over the Earth, as the Bible indicates Jesus will do at this time. Egypt’s Great Pyramid may also clue us in to this timing. If completed to include its missing top, it would be 5780 inches high. Several British Egyptologists believed that the inch is an ancient unit; that the Great Pyramid’s measurements in inches equal years in a prophetic timeline; and that the entire pyramid represents the world. 5780 inches in height may represent completing the unfinished pyramid, and “completion of the world.” Hebrew calendar year 5780 corresponds with December 2019. Is this measurement an Egyptian prophecy of the end or “completion” of the world as we know it in 2019?

The Bible has many clues pointing us to this date. It tells us in Haggai 2:20-21 that God will start to “shake the heavens and the earth” on the 24th of the month of Kislev, the night before Hanukkah begins on Kislev 25. In 2019, Hanukkah starts on December 22, so if this is the year God shakes the heavens and the earth, He starts on December 21. Matthew 24:13-20 tells us we must take flight immediately when we know the end is coming. Verse 20 says “pray that your flight will not be in the winter, or on a Sabbath.” December 21, 2019 is the beginning of winter, and is a Saturday (Sabbath). And it is exactly seven years of tribulation after the date the Maya warned us about.

But the most impressive clues involve “forensic astronomy” – using descriptions of the sky as clues to timing future events like the pole shift. Many prophets from Nostradamus to Isaiah describe the night sky at the time of their future visions. Amazing matches occur between their astronomical signs in the sky and the actual positions of heavenly bodies during the week from December 21-28, 2019. The sun, moon, and planets represent the characters in a wedding by moving through the sky in a way that corresponds to acting out all the major steps of an ancient Jewish wedding ceremony. First the groom goes to his father’s house – this is Jesus (our winter solstice sun-god) approaching the galactic center through precession, which He has finally reached in recent years. The earth (the bride) must circle the altar and groom seven times before the ceremony begins. This would be the seven years from 12/21/2012 to 12/21/2019, during which the earth orbits the sun seven times. The bride must also make herself new garments and take a ritual bath – this could be the earth’s oceans sloshing out of their basins during a pole shift, with the new surface orientation being the new outer garments.

One part of the wedding ceremony gives the groom eight minutes in a private room to relax with the bride and give her a ring. On 12/26/2019, there is a total solar eclipse visible from the Middle East. Any such eclipse lasts between 7 and 8 minutes and we on earth (the bride) can see/receive the “ring of fire” visible around the edge of the moon. The wedding couple retreats to a honeymoon room for the rest of the week until the best man knocks and hovers at the door and waits for the groom to come out with his wife. On December 28, 2019 Jupiter appears to hover at the edge of the sun, repeatedly disappearing and reappearing behind the sun’s corona.

Another astronomical alignment confirming December 2019 as the end of the final seven years occurs at the tribulation’s mid-point in June 2016. I suspect there will be an assassination attempt on the Antichrist 1260 days into Daniel’s 70th week on June 3, 2016 – exactly 1260 days after 12/21/2012 – just as the prophet Daniel warned us. The Antichrist will appear to be mortally wounded at first, but in a mockery of Christ’s resurrection, he will rise three days later, miraculously healed, on June 6, 2016 – when he will present himself at the site of the Temple in Jerusalem as God on earth. As on earth, so it is in heaven: when the Antichrist enters the Temple, Venus appears to enter the Sun.

The Morningstar (Lucifer/Antichrist=Venus) enters the Temple (goes directly behind the Sun/altar of fire in the Temple.) As the Sun also represents Christ, and Venus is on the opposite (anti-) side we have our astronomical Antichrist in the right position.

This is a rare event – but the date fits activity for the Antichrist perfectly – it is the sixth day of the sixth month of a year ending in six – the only 6-6-6 date during the entire seven year tribulation. The odds of Venus going behind the sun on any given day are about 1 in 4261. It only happens on a 6-6-6 date one day out of every 15,563,302 days. That means on average it would not happen again this way for about 42,611 years. It is a VERY rare sign.

Even the Hebrew “jubilee” points to the same date. In the Old Testament, God commanded the Israelites to let the land rest every 7 years and have a Sabbath year. After 7 Sabbath years, they were also told to celebrate a jubilee year. Every 49 years, debts were forgiven, slaves were freed, and land which had been “sold” reverted back to its original owner. This was to remind them that GOD owned the land and the people. What better date could someone choose when claiming to be God – than the date exactly one jubilee after the Israeli army liberated East Jerusalem and the Temple Mount?

The Israelis entered East Jerusalem on June 6, 1967, and by morning had taken back the entire city, including the Temple Mount. 49 years later we have June 6, 2016, when the Antichrist will try to mimic Christ while claiming that he fulfills prophecy and that possession of the land and the people should revert back to him. Maybe it’s a coincidence that the Venus alignment works out for the Antichrist after a jubilee and on a 6-6-6 date, but there are many more such coincidences in regard to the Bible’s astronomical clues indicating a Judgment Day pole shift near the end of 2019. Detailed explanations on the evidence for pole shifts and their predictable timing are available from many different sources in End Times and 2019. My newest book, Antichrist 2016-2019, focuses on events before the pole shift from a biblical perspective.

